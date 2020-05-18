Cameroon: Gov’t, CBC strike partnership for more inclusion of PWDs

The government of Cameroon and the Cameroon Baptist Convention have struck a partnership to work closely, foster collaboration and facilitate the development of strategies to mainstream disabilities in local and local development efforts in order to improve on the wellbeing of persons living with disabilities.

To this effect, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Yaounde on Friday, May 15 between the Ministry of Social Affairs and the CBC Health Services.

“The Ministry of Social Affairs has taken an engagement to work hand-in-hand with the Baptist Convention Health Services. We have been working with them but today everthing has been formalized. They have taken an engagement to work with our target population and to offer the best services that they can offer to persons living with disabilities,” Angelica Mundi-Director at MINAS in Charge of Persons Living with Disability and the old said.

Under the terms of the three-year agreement which runs till December 2020 will collaborate at various levels to prevent, treat and rehabilitate persons living with disabilities in Cameroon.

The two parties equally took the commitment to jointly develop strategies to protect and promote the rights of persons living with disabilities, advocate their right to education as well as strive for the inclusion of children with disabilities in mainstream education.

All these will also have to be achieved with a joint effort to mobilise resources for a successful implementation.

Signing the Memorandum of Understanding, the Director of the CBC Health Services, Professor Pius Tih said they have the necessary facilities spread across nine of the ten regions to respond to the needs of persons living with disabilities.

He equally expressed gratitude to the government that has ensured the facilitation of tax clearance and tax exoneration for the CBC Health services for the importation of rehabilitative and assistive devices for persons living with disabilities.