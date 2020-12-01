Cameroon: Gov’t commiserates with victims of Guider fire outbreak

The Government of Cameroon has expressed sympathy with the family that lost thirteen members including two sets of twins and a pregnant woman in a fire outbreak in their home in Guider, North region of Cameroon in the night of Thursday November 26.

In a night visit yesterday Monday November 30 on the site of the incident, the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji extended the Head of State’s message of condolence and comfort to the family.

He and other Government officials who accompanied him went round what was left of the building to assess the level of damage caused as reports from the region say the smell of burnt dead bodies could still be perceived three days after the fire incident.

One of the family members told the Minister and his delegation that the fire came from an unknown origin.

It started late at night on that faithful Thursday November 26 and consumed thirteen people who were sleeping in two rooms in the building.

Among the victims were two sets of twins and a pregnant woman. Only one person present in the house during the incident survived- a 15-year-old boy who reportedly sustained burns and has been admitted to the hospital.

While extending the Head of State’s message of condolence, Minister Paul Atanga Nji urged the population of the area who turned out when they noticed the Minister’s presence to respect safety guidelines recommended by administrative officials.

He added that an investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the incident.