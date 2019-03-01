Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Gov’t compensates Douala fire disaster victims

Published on 01.03.2019 at 17h27 by Journalducameroun

The government of Cameroon has compensated traders affected by the fire that consumed over 100 shops at the Marché Congo in Douala.

Thirsty two million, five hundred thousand FCFA were distributed to some 162 traders whose shops were razed by fire last Sunday.

The sum was handed over by the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji handed the special gift from the Head of State on Thursday in Douala.

It should be recalled that over a hundred shops went into flames at the Marché Congo in Douala after fire broke out consuming about 100 shops.

Tags : | |

READ ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top