Cameroon: Gov’t compensates Douala fire disaster victims

The government of Cameroon has compensated traders affected by the fire that consumed over 100 shops at the Marché Congo in Douala.

Thirsty two million, five hundred thousand FCFA were distributed to some 162 traders whose shops were razed by fire last Sunday.

The sum was handed over by the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji handed the special gift from the Head of State on Thursday in Douala.

It should be recalled that over a hundred shops went into flames at the Marché Congo in Douala after fire broke out consuming about 100 shops.