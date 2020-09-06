Cameroon: Gov’t condemns killing of Policeman in Bamenda

Politics › security

Published on 07.09.2020 at 00h25

Police officer killed this morning in Bamenda

The government of Cameroon has condemned the recently killing os a police inspector in Bamenda by suspected armed separatist fighters.

First grade police inspector, Bikoi Nlend Ndadji Joseph who was on detachment at the Bamenda Central Police station was killed on Tuesday, September 1 around midday around the City Chemist roundabout by two men, the Minister of Communication, Rene Emmanuel Sadi said in a statement.

While condemning the act, the Minister of Communication said defence and security forces in that part of the country have opened investigations to track down the perpetrators of the crime.

The killing of the policeman led to a wave of violence in the city of Bamenda for days with the Governor later issuing a released restricting the movement of bikes in that part of the country, as a means to curb the violence.

