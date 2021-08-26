Cameroon: Govt confirms new academic year starts on September 6

The government of Cameroon has confirmed the resumption of the 2021-2022 academic year across the country for September 6.

A joint communiqué signed by the Ministers of Basic and Secondary Education on August 25 confirms the date and sets modalities for resumption.

According to the communiqué, classes will hold both on campus, by radio, television and online due to the prevailing health situation triggered by the COVID-9 pandemic.

The Ministers thus called on all stakeholders involved in the organisation of the examination to take necessary measures to ensure classes effectively start on Monday, September 6.

The decision comes to dismiss any lingering doubts over the start of the new school year.