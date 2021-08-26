Life › Education

Happening now

Cameroon: Govt confirms new academic year starts on September 6

Published on 26.08.2021 at 11h44 by JournalduCameroun

(c) copyright

The government of Cameroon has confirmed the resumption of the 2021-2022 academic year across the country for September 6.

A joint communiqué signed by the Ministers of Basic and Secondary Education on August 25 confirms the date and sets modalities for resumption.

According to the communiqué, classes will hold both on campus, by radio, television and online due to the prevailing health situation triggered by the COVID-9 pandemic.

The Ministers thus called on all stakeholders involved in the organisation of the examination to take necessary measures to ensure classes effectively start on Monday, September 6.

The decision comes to dismiss any lingering doubts over the start of the new school year.

 

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement