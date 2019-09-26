Cameroon: Gov’t creates eight Commissions for National Dialogue

Eight Commissions have been created to examine all the issues that will be tabled at the Major National Dialogue which holds from September 30 to October 4, 2019 at the Yaounde Conference Centre.

The information was disclosed yesterday by the spokesperson of the Major National Dialogue, Dr George Ewane.

The eight commissions include; bilingualism, cultural diversity and social cohesion, the educational system, the justice system, reconstruction and development, decentralisation and local development, disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration and the commission on the diaspora.

According to George Ewane, each commission will constitute 50 members representing the parliament, opinion leaders, intellectuals, businessmen, traditional and religious authorities, members of the diaspora, forces of Law and Order, armed groups and victims of the crisis.

They will examine all the issues raised in view of promoting the achievement of the main objectives of the dialogue; the return to peace in the North West and South West regions in particular and the consolidation of the Cameroonian model of living together and coexistence of all the components of the nation in general.