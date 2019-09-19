Cameroon: Gov’t creates website for reception of contributions ahead of National dialogue

The government of Cameroon has created a website with address the www.nationaldialogue.cm to facilitate the reception of contributions from those willing to partake in the major national dialogue convened by President Paul Biya.

In a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s office and signed by the Director of cabinet, Balungeli Confiance Ebune, it is stated that a website with the address www.nationaldialogue.cm has been created to enable all those willing to give their contributions toward the holding of the national dialogue to do so.

The release equally states that those unable to have access to the website may submit their contributions directly at the Prime Minister’s office at door N°D1 in a sealed envelope marked major national dialogue or at the governor’s office, in regions senior divisional offices, divisional offices and Cameroon’s diplomatic missions representations abroad.

The contributions will then be forwarded to the Prime Minister’s office for centralisation and exploitation.

This move comes as part of preparations for the major national dialogue that was convened by President Paul Biya in his unusual Tuesday September 10, 2019 address to Cameroonians.

The dialogue is slated to hold from September 30 to October 4, 2019, and seeks to find lasting solutions to the Anglophone crisis and other problems plaguing the country.