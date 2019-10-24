Cameroon: Gov’t debunks claims of attack on NW Governor’s convoy

The Ministry of Defence has dismissed claims of a supposed attack on the convoy of the Governor of the North West region, Adolphe Lele Lafrique as rumoured by spurious secessionists.

In a statement issued by the Communication Department of the Ministry of Defence, it is said there was no attack and consequently no human and material damage as alleged by secessionists.

“Pseudo-secessionist extremists are spreading rumours suggesting that the convoy of the Governor of the North West region, Adolphe Lele Lafrique was attacked, with heavy human and material casualty. This is not true. Nothing as such happened…” the statement indicates.

“On Monday October 21, 2019, the Governor of the North West region proceeded to the installation of the Divisional Officer for the Mezam Division in peace and serenity.” It further reads.

Describing the rumour as being an “immature manipulation aimed at undermining the moral of Cameroonians”, the Defence Ministry reiterated that “the Republican army remains more than ever engaged in peace building operation, essential to the free movement of goods and persons in parts of the national territory plagued by the most abject barbarism…”