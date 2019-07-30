Cameroon: Gov’t debunks rumours of Mancho Bibixy’s death

The government of Cameroon has dismissed reports Mancho Bibixy and other prisoners extracted from the Kondengui Central prison a week ago are dead.

Reports have been rife on social media on the toture and death of some anglophone detainees extracted from the Kondengui cntral prison including Mancho Bibixy.

After a long silence, the government has finally reacted debunking the rumours but maintaing the 177 detainees extracted from Kondengui following last week’s protests are doing fine.

“Mutiny at the Kondengui Central Prison #Cameroon: False allegations on the death of Mr. MACHO BIBIXY CHE. The aforementioned, spotted among the 177 leaders, is doing well, just like the other fellow insurgent inmates held in remand for investigation,” the Ministry of Communication said in a tweet late on Tuesday.

The government’s reaction comes after Julius Ayuk Tabe, detained leader of the Ambazonia separatist movement threatened to go on hunger strike from midnight on Tuesday if the whereabouts of Mancho Bibixy and the other detainees are not made public.