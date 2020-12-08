Cameroon: Gov’t decides to ease measures taken to foil Kamto’s September 22 ‘insurgency’ but legal proceedings to continue

The Government has announced that following the successful holding of the Regional election, it will ease measures taken to foil the protest organized by the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party, CRM on September 22 across the nation to demand for the departure of President Paul Biya.

The announcement is contained in a release signed by the Minister of Communication Tuesday December 8.

According to the release, the decision comes after the party remained mute during the country’s first ever regional election Sunday December 6.

“The Government informs the public that with the effective holding of Regional elections and the prevailing calm in the country, the decision has been taken to ease the measures taken to foil the insurgency launched by the MRC on September 22…” Part of the release reads.

It adds that though crackdown measures will be softened, legal proceedings taken against the organizers and protesters will continue.

While mentioning that several persons arrested in connection with the protest have been released, the release reads that others will be released as legal proceedings unfold and depending on the level of their involvement and threat posed to the society.

As for the leader, Prof Maurice Kamto under house arrest since September 22, his situation according to the Government will be closely examined by competent judicial and administrative authorities and developments communicated in due course.

One of the reasons advanced by the CRM for protesting last September 22 was to say no to the holding of the Regional election and any other election if the electoral code is not amended.