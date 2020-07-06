The goveernment of Cameroon has dismissed claims it had engaged in negotiations with the country’s jailed separatist leaders over a ceasefire in the troubled English-speaking regions.

On Thursday, July 2, detained separatist leader Julius Ayuk Tabe revealed on he and some members of his ‘cabinet’ had met with a delegation from the government of Cameroon to discuss conditions for a ceasefire.

However, government’s spokesperson, Rene Emmanuel Sadi refuted the claims on Monday, describing them as “not consistent with reality”.

“The Government (of Cameroon) reaffirms its readiness to seek peaceful solutions to the crisis in the North West and South West Regions, particularly through dialogue,” Rene Sadi said, adding that the government is “open to various contacts, initiatives and proposals…while preserving Cameroon’s national unity and territorial integrity.

He reiterated the government’s call to arm groups to “put an end to the atrocities being committed against the civilian population as well as the destruction of development infrastructure and to accept the peace offer made by (Cameroon’s) Head of State Paul Biya.”

However, despite government’s denial, sources confirm Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine other detained separatists activists met a team of from the Cameroon government led by the Directorate General of External Research, Maxim Eko Eko on Thursday, July 2 at the Mvolye neighbourhood.

The outcome of the meeting was not revealed but Julius Ayuk Tabe later tweeted that they remain “committed to the restoration of the statehood of Ambazonia.”