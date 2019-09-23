The government of Cameroon has dismissed reports of alleged rights violations committed by soldiers in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

Last week, French media outlet Mediapart reported that the Rapid Intervention Batallion, BIR, an elite unit of the Cameroonian army have violated human rights in the North West and South West regions and accused France of backing them.

However, the government of Cameeroon has debunked this allegations as false and intended to tarnish the image of the nation and sabotage the move by the Head of State to organise the Major National Dialogue that will pave the path to peace in the country.

During a press conference yesterday in Yaounde, the Minister of Communication Rene Emmanuel Sadi said the BIR is in no way part of what the media has reported.

“the allegations of this foreign media, peddled and relayed by a string of international media, reveal an undeniable desire to tarnish the image of the Cameroonian army, that of its Leader, and therefore, that of Cameroon as a whole,” Rene Emmanuel Sadi said.

“There is also the need to question the connection of this pernicious media campaign, with the announcement of the Major National Dialogue, by the Head of State of Cameroon, as well as the enthusiasm and all the hopes aroused by this far-reaching event for the fate and future of the Cameroonian nation.

“There is no doubt that there again, as we have seen, in other circumstances, is a clear intention to manipulate national and international opinion, to stir up resentment and tensions in a country resolutely committed and mobilized to restore peace and security, where they are today threatened, to demonize and stigmatize a strong and credible army, whose main credo, as we know, lies on the respect of republican institutions, and popular defence, and may be, to question the validity of its participation in the Major National Dialogue.

He urged Cameroonians to ignore such reports and focus their attention on the Major National Dialogue which holds at the end of the month.