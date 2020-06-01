Cameroon: Gov’t disowns “deserted” soldiers arrested in Togo over attempted robbery, says they will face law

Cameroon’s Minister of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo has declined responsibilities for crimes committed by “deserted” soldiers arrested last week in Lome, Togo over illegal possession of weapons and attempted robbery.

In a release issued Saturday May 30, 2020, Joseph Beti Assomo admits two out of a gang of five arrested on May 20 in Lome, Togo over attempted robbery were Cameroonian soldiers who abandoned their duty posts before heading to the West African country.

He indicated the deserted soldiers converted into bandits are Officer Serges Hubert Ewoundjo Elle, and Sergeant Oumarou Abou Fadil who left his post at the National Printing Press last March 19.

Minister Beti Assomo declined all responsibilities for their criminal actions abroad, indicating they carried out those acts after they had detached themselves from the Cameroonian defence services.

The Defence boss further disclosed regulatory, disciplinary and administrative procedures prescribed by the law in force as far as defence forces are concerned are underway against the deserted soldiers who will be punished accordingly.