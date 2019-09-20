A group of persons have been dispatched across the world to receive contributions of Cameroonians living in the diaspora ahead of the Major National Dialogue.

The various delegations will be heading to parts of Europe, America and on the continent to discuss with Cameroonians and get their views ahead of the dialogue.

The delegation to America and Canada is headed by Prof. Fru Angwafor and has as members Pr. Ufei Chinje Melo, Senator Mbella Moki Charles and Hon. Mbe Assae.

The delegation moving to France, UK, Belgium and Germany is headed by Prof. Diane Acha Mofor while that heading to Nigeria and South Africa is led by Hon. Enwi Francis.

The delegation has a tough task of convincing Ambazonia separatists to take part in the Major National Dialogue which holds at the end of the month.

Two years ago, delegations sent by the government of Cameroon to dialogue with Cameroonians in the diaspora led to ugly scenes in Belgium, South Africa, Canada and the USA.