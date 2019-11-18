Cameroon: Gov’t dispatches post dialogue missions to Anglophone regions

Two delegations have been dispatched to the North West and South West Regions to sensitise the population on the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue.

The delegation of the South West Region was headed by Monsignor Andrew Nkea, Bishop of the Diocese of Mamfe. The South West caravan was launched at the Buea Council hall on Saturday November 16 as teams have now been dispatched to the various localities to sensitise the population.

“The caravan at the South West Regional level has been launched to explain to the people what was discussed at the Major National Dialogue in Yaounde…We went to the dialogue as delegations from various administrative Divisions of the Region,” Bishop Andrew Nkea said

“The discussions we held at the dialogue have not reached the grassroots. So we are taking out the caravans to the various divisions, Sub divisions and villages to explain to the people the discussions and expectations from that dialogue.

On the much talked about special status, the prelate said no one is going to detail the content for the moment but urged the population of the South West to know that the regions concerned are special.

The same caravan was also launched in the North West Region on Saturday by His Emminence Christian Cardinal Tumi as they now get to work.