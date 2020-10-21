› Health

Cameroon: Gov’t embarks on vaccinating 6M small ruminants against pest

Published on 21.10.2020 at 15h39 by journalduCameroun

The Government has launched a mass campaign that aims at vaccinating about six million small ruminants across the country against pest.

The vaccination campaign was launched Tuesday October 20 by the Minister of livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries, Dr Taiga in Ngomedzap, Centre region of Cameroon.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the Minister urged his collaborators to make sure they carry out a door-to-door vaccination so as to reach out to all the concerned animals.

He equally urged the population of the locality to be receptive and bring out their animals for vaccination so as to ensure food security and healthy meat and milk for all.

Outbreaks and upsurges of pest could cause huge losses of pastures, threatening the livelihoods of vulnerable farmers and the food and nutrition security of millions at a time.

