Cameroon: Gov’t evaluates recommendations of Major National Dialogue to resolve Anglophone crisis

Published on 03.09.2020 at 00h36 by JournalduCameroun

The government of Cameroon will today begin evaluating the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue, almost a year after the come together in Yaounde to seek solutions to the crisis in the North West and South West Regions.

According to a release signed by the Director of Cabinet at the Prime Minister’s Office Balungeli Ebune Confiance, the follow up committee created after the Major National Dialogue will meet today to begin examining the level of implementation of the recommendations.

The committee created by Presidential Decree on March 23, 2020 could not meet since then due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Major National Dialogue held from September 30 to October 4, 2020, with several resolutions arrived at, notably according the special status to the North West and South West Regions where rebels have picked up arms to demand for a breakaway state they call Ambazonia.

 

