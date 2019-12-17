Cameroon: Gov’t explains recruitment process of university dons

The government of Cameroon will look to wave off pressure from the public on the recruitment exercise of 1000 lecturers into state universities.

In that regards, the Minister of Higher Education Prof. Jacques Fame Ndongo will hold a conference this morning to explain the recruitment process following criticisms from the public.

A number of PhD holders have for the past days staged a sit in process infront of the Ministry of Higher Education to protest against the recruitment exercise following the publication of the first list of persons retained.

The government has since maintained the process which is under the supervision of the Secretary General of the Prime Minister’s Office has been transparent, free and fair.