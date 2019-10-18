Cameroon: Gov’t extends condolences to family of late B’da prison wardress

The Governor of the North West region of Cameroon, Adolphe Lele Lafrique has extended the condolences of the Head of State Paul Biya to the Family of late Florence Ayafor, wardress brutally assassinated in Bamenda.

During a visit to the deceased family residence on behalf of the Government Friday morning in Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon, Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique handed over an envelope worth one million FCFA from the State.

“I came here to express the concern of the entire nation after the brutal killing of your mother by terrorists…The Head of State asked me to convey to you his concern, that the nation will stand by you to support you in your endeavours” Adolphe Lele Lafrique said.

On their part, the family of deceased Florence Ayafor told him all they want is justice for her death.

“Our mother was the bread winner of the family. Her death means a lot to us. All we want is justice for her death.” Malo Kelly Asongwo, first daughter of late Florence said.

Before he left, Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique indicated the government has taken all the necessary measures for justice to take its course.

Florence Ayafor was brutally assassinated by armed men last month in Bamenda, while returning from a funeral ceremony from her native Pinyin, North West region of Cameroon.