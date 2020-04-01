Cameroon: Gov’t extends COVID-19 restrictions by 15 days

The Government of Cameroon has announced that the thirteen measures taken to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country have been maintained for another fifteen days renewable if necessary.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that keeps spreading day by day in the country, the Government of Cameroon has decided to extend by fifteen days the thirteen precautionary measures taken two weeks ago so as to effectively curb its spread.

In a press release made public this afternoon, the Prime Minister Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute reminds the national and international community about these measures and urges Cameroonians to observe them with the utmost rigour for their good and that of those around them.

Some of these measures include; the close down of Cameroon’s land, air and sea borders, the suspension of visas issuance to Cameroon at the airports, the close down of all public and private training and educational establishments of various levels of education from nursey school to higher education, including vocational training centres and professional schools to name but these.

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute maintains that measures will be taken for the above restrictions to be strictly observed nationwide.

“Administrative and Municipal authorities as well as forces of law and order will intensify controls on the ground and will take all necessary steps to ensure that the measures prescribed by the Head of State are observed throughout the national territory.” The release reads.

In less than a month, Cameroon has recorded six deaths, ten recoveries and two hundred and thirty-three infected persons, with confirmed cases recorded every day.