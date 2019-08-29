Cameroon : Gov’t extends humanitarian efforts to IDPs in Foumbot

Internally displaced persons in Foumbot have received humanitarian relief from the government in order to help them better settle and prepare for school resumption.

After Bafoussam and Dschang, the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji rounded off his visit to the West region in Foumbot where he came to reassure the IDPs of government’s constant support.

Bearer of the Head of State’s message and assistance, Paul Atanga Nji did the same this as in Bafoussam and in Dschang-assure them that government has taken special measures for peace to return in the North West and South West regions so that they can return to their homes.

500 of the displaced families were in Foumbot and about 2000 in Kouptamo subdivision but all benefitted frol the Head of State’s gesture.

The relief included 700 mattresses, 1400 bags of rice, 1400 blankets, 175 cartons of savon, 100 cartons of fish, 234 cartons of oil, and 34 cartons of sugar.

The Minister of Territorial Administration said the Head of State had given special instructions for education authorities in the Noun to prioritise the education of the internally displaced children as part of government’s vision to see that no child is left behind.