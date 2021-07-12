› Health

Cameroon: Gov’t extends intensive national anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Published on 12.07.2021 at 13h35 by journal du Cameroun

National anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign extended (c) copyright
The five-day intensive national vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic initially planned to run from the 7 to the 11th of July has been extended to July 16.

 

According to a press release signed by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda, last July 9, the campaign to get as many Cameroonians as possible vaccinated against the deadly pandemic was welcomed by the part of the population, reason why he decided to prolong it.

This extension according to the Health boss will enable more Cameroonians take the jab and thus benefit from the operation.

It was organized after the country failed to reach its target after the first national vaccination campaign launched months ago.

As at July 10, Cameroon counted 106 044 vaccinated including 97 663 who took the first jab and 8,381 the first and second.

The new campaign is underway in about 244 health districts across the national territory with the Aztrazeneca and Sinopharm vaccines. It is opened to all those aged 18 and above.

The Minister has encouraged Cameroonians to adhere massively to the campaign for COVID-19 to become history in the country.

During a working session at the Ministry of Public Health this Monday July 12, the Permanent Secretary of the Extended Immunization Programme announced that the country is expecting 65,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the coming days to be administered once on like Aztrazeneca and Sinopharm during the prolonged vaccination campaign.

 

