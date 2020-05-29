Cameroon: Gov’t finally authorises MP to launch fundraising against COVID-19

Close to two months after Hon Nourane Fotsing of the Cameroon Party for National Reconciliation, PCRN addressed a demand to the Territorial Administration boss for the authorisation to launch a fundraising to support Gov’t’s fight against the COVID-19, the MP has finally been given a positive response.

In a release issued Thursday evening, the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji gives Hon. Nourane Fotsing forty-five days to organise the fundraising in Douala, Littoral region, Yaounde in the Centre, Bafoussam in the West and Buea in the South West.

As stated in the release, the money will be used to finance the purchase of anti-COVID-19 kits meant for the vulnerable population, including internally displaced persons and refugees.

Hon Nourane Fotsing has been has been asked to forward a report of the activities of the fundraising latest thirty days after its completion to the Ministry of Territorial Administration.

The MP’s initiative was due to be launched on April 10, but due to Government’s insistence on the need to respect the law which governs the launching of a fundraising initiative, it was delayed till May 27.

It is worth mentioning that the fundraising, Survi Cameroon Survival Initiative launched by the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party to assist in the COVID-19 fight has been termed illegal by authorities because it has no authorisation from the Ministry of Territorial Administration, consequently, its activities on the ground are not taken into consideration by Gov’t.