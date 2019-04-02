Cameroon: Gov’t finally reacts after death of student in Douala

Investigations have been opened to punish all those responsible for the stabbing to death of a student in Douala last weekend, the Minister of Secondary Education Pauline Nalova Egbe has said.

Nalova Lyonga who has remained silent since Friday, following the death of 17-year old Rosman Blerio Tsanou who was stabbed by a student, finally condemned the act in a communiqué read on state radio.

The Minister said the deceased student was stabbed to death by a former student who had been dismissed from the school and said all those responsible will be answer before the court of law. She also sent her condolences to the student’s family as well as the education community as a whole.

However, the Minister has been criticised for her passive attitude since the incident occured on Friday as she chose to go and launch the Fenasco games in Yaounde rather than visiting the school or family members of the deceased.

On Monday at the opening of the Fenasco games, a minute of silence was observed in rememberance of the student.