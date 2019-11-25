The government of Cameroon has warned cyber criminals spread hate speech and violence through electronic means will be tracked down and brought to book.

The warning shot was fired by the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji on Monday while opening the govenors’ conference in Yaounde.

Paul Atanga Nji urged the ten governors to be vigilant in and ensure security forces are on alert to track down all those promoting violence online.

As the Municipal and Legislative elections draw closer, debates have been rife both on the traditional and social media as aspirants seek to occupy the media landscape.

The Minister of Territorial Administration urged the governors to ensure order and peace reigns in their regions in the before, during and after the elections.

“I want to make it very clear that promoters of political parties will henceforth be held accountable in case of disruption of public order related to political rallies,”Atanga Nji warned.

The Governors conference runs will run till Tuesday November 26 as the stakeholders comb through the situation in their regions and how to maintain peace and order especially within the context of the upcoming elections.