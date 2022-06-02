Cameroon: Gov’t Gift Returning CAR Refugees

They left on Wednesday 1st June,2022 at the border between Cameroon and the Central African Republic at Garoua Boulaï.
While symbolically handling over the donation,MINAT boss Paul Atanga Nji said the gesture was in keeping with the Head of State’s commitment to supporting the refugees during their stay in Cameroon.
The repatriation exercise was coordinated by the United Nations Refugee Agency,UNHCR under government supervision.
The Cameroonian Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, said on public radio CRTV that he had given each of them a package of basic necessities and food on behalf of the government.
These are returning as the threat of a food crisis hangs over the CAR since the export of certain products from Cameroon to this country.
Moreover, a Central African delegation led by Mboua Léa, Central African Minister of Trade and Industry, recently met with Cameroon’s Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, to plead for the lifting of the suspension of exports of certain consumer products
According to a recent United Nations report, Cameroon is home to over 325,000 Central African refugees.