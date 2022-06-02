Cameroon: Gov’t Gift Returning CAR Refugees

On board a dozen buses and under the coordination of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), they left the same day the camp of Gado-Badzéré, located in the Cameroonian region of the East bordering their homeland.

The Cameroonian Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, said on public radio CRTV that he had given each of them a package of basic necessities and food on behalf of the government.

These are returning as the threat of a food crisis hangs over the CAR since the export of certain products from Cameroon to this country.

Moreover, a Central African delegation led by Mboua Léa, Central African Minister of Trade and Industry, recently met with Cameroon’s Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, to plead for the lifting of the suspension of exports of certain consumer products

According to a recent United Nations report, Cameroon is home to over 325,000 Central African refugees.