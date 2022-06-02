Cameroon: Gov’t Gift Returning CAR Refugees

Health › News

Published on 02.06.2022 at 11h49 by Nana Kamsukom

CAR Refugees
They left on Wednesday 1st June,2022 at the border between Cameroon and the Central African Republic at Garoua Boulaï.

While  symbolically handling over the donation,MINAT boss Paul Atanga Nji said the gesture was in keeping with the Head of State’s commitment to supporting the refugees during their stay in Cameroon.

The repatriation exercise was coordinated by the United Nations Refugee Agency,UNHCR under government supervision.

On board a dozen buses and under the coordination of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), they left the same day the camp of Gado-Badzéré, located in the Cameroonian region of the East bordering their homeland.

The Cameroonian Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, said on public radio CRTV that he had given each of them a package of basic necessities and food on behalf of the government.

These are returning as the threat of a food crisis hangs over the CAR since the export of certain products from Cameroon to this country.

Moreover, a Central African delegation led by Mboua Léa, Central African Minister of Trade and Industry, recently met with Cameroon’s Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, to plead for the lifting of the suspension of exports of certain consumer products

According to a recent United Nations report, Cameroon is home to over 325,000 Central African refugees.

The refugees decided to return to participate in the rebuilding and development of their country as calm is grudaully returning to some parts of the country.
For the past 7 byears, the  75,000 CAR refugees have benefited from the presidential largeness of Cameroon’s Head of States.

