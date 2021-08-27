Politics › Institutional

Cameroon: Gov’t gives one month to promoters of foreign associations to update status

Published on 27.08.2021 at 17h44 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright

Promoters and representatives of foreign associations operating in Cameroon have been given a one-month deadline to update their status or have their associations suspended from all activities on the national territory.

In a release made public by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji Thursday August 26, the Government member says an exercise to update the status of foreign associations operating in Cameroon is ongoing in his Ministry.

The Territorial Administration boss has thus called on all promoters of such associations as well as those representing them to show up at door No.308, Service of Associations at the Ministry with a number of documents to that effect.

The release is clear on the fact that any association that will fail to submit the required documents within a period of one month will have its activities suspended on all the national territory.

 

Read more on the said required documents from Minister Paul Atanga Nji’s release below

