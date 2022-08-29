Cameroon : Govt Grants over 5 Billion F Subsidies to Private Schools

Private primary and secondary schools have received for the year 2022, an allocation of 1.5 billion FCFA and 2.1 billion, respectively.

This figure is given by the Ministry of Basic Education, according to the communique that sanctioned the Cabinet meeting of this month. Private kindergartens have also received an envelope of one billion FCFA. The Minister of Secondary Education indicated that private secondary schools have been subsidized to the tune of 2.1 billion CFA francs. However, the two members of the government (basic and secondary education) did not reveal how many public schools benefited from this state aid.

Public financing of public schools is one of the forms of aid that the state provides to these structures. This subsidy is part of the public/private partnership and is based on the law n° 2004/022 of 22 July 2004, laying down rules relating to the organisation and functioning of private education as well as on decree n° 2008/3043 of 15 December 2008 laying down the modalities of organisation and functioning of private education in Cameroon.

“The financial subsidy is one of the three forms of support granted by the State to the four private education organisations (Catholic, Protestant, Islamic and secular). The general objective of this measure is to support the sectoral strategy of education which aims to achieve universal enrolment and improve the quality of nursery and primary education in Cameroon,” explained the Minister of Basic Education, Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa, in an interview granted in September 2021 to the newspaper Cameroon Business Today.

While acknowledging that the budgetary envelope allocated for this support is not yet up to the expectations of our partners in the private sector“, the member of the government had said that “the financial subsidies allocated by the State to private partners are intended to complement the payment of staff salaries, to encourage schools with high performance, to strengthen the financial and infrastructural capacity of those in difficulty or located in priority education zones, and finally to the initial and continuing training of staff.