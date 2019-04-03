Cameroon: Gov’t hits back at HR Watch over damning Anglophone crisis report

The Government of Cameroon has hit back at Human Rights Watch for its recent report on the situation in the North West and South West regions of the country.

During its world report published last week, Human Rights Watch accused Cameroon security forces of serious human rights violations against civilians in the North West and outh West regions. The international NGO also accused security forces of torture and burning of homes of civilians.

Accusations that were dismissed by Cameroon’s Minister of Communication Rene Emmanuel Sadi on Tuesday during a press briefing in Yaounde.

Rene Sadi said this was “a systematic tendency to discredit public authorities and the Cameroonian government categorically refutes these acccusations made recklessly against Republican Forces engaged in a struggle to prserve the teerritorial integrity of the state and the proteection of persons and property.”

Rene Sadi said the report by Human Rights Watch shows an obvious bias in favour of the armed groups by downplaying their responsibilities in atrocities committed in the North West and South West regions of the country.

The Minister stressed that the Defence and Security Forces have been professional in executing their tasks in these regions and reaffirm government’s support to weed off armed groups in these regions.

He ended by firing a warning to Human Rights Watch and other organisations urging them to be responsible and objective in their assessment of the situation on the ground if they “inteend to remain crdible and preserve their relations with Cameroon.”