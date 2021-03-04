Cameroon: Govt hits back at Human Rights Watch over Ebam report

The government of Cameroon has rubbished a recent report by Human Rights Watch accusing the military of committing atrocities during an operation in Ebam, Eyumojock sub division in the South West Region of Cameroon.

In the report, Human Rights Watch accused soldiers of torturing civilians as well as raping women and girls during the operation which occarued in March 2020.

However, the spokesman of the Cameroon Army Cyrille Serge Atonfack Guemo dismissed the reports as false as lies claiming the operation was carried without any atrocity as claimed by Human Rights Watch.

According to Guemo, the operation took place on the night of February 29 to March 1 when soldiers cordoned a separatist camp in Ebam village “to put out of action armed terrorists who were using the locality as a rear base to plan attacks in the Eyumojock sub division and its surroundings.”

At the end of the operation carried out by 20 soldiers, one locally manufactured weapon and other amunition were recovered, 16 motorcycles confiscated o1 terrorist neutralised, 35 individuals arrested and placed at the disposal of the Mamfe Gendarmerie Company for questioning, he added.

All 35 were later released according to the Military spokesman said while dismissing claims of any possible human rights violation during the operation