Cameroon : Govt Hits on Director of Regional Hospital, Bafoussam

The Director of the Regional Hospital of Bafoussam, Professor Enow Orock George, has reversed his decision to require the payment of a deposit of 50,000 FCFA to patients after severe warning from Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie.

Pr. Enow Orock published a letter on Wednesday October 26th imposing a deposit of 50.000 FCFA for patients before any treatment can be administered. Following the controversy that arose he later on published another notice, “The circular letter of October 26, 2022 on the payment of deposits is postponed. Any patient admitted to the hospital will be paid by emergency voucher,” he finally announced in the second text.

This backtracking comes after a call to order from the Minister of Public Health , Manaouda Malachie. For the Health boss, this decision is contrary to the policy of humanization of care prescribed by the Head of State and is not part of a “legal framework“. Also, “access to any Cameroonian in a health facility should not be conditioned by any discriminatory approach, likely to deny him the right to health, considered as a fundamental human right,” he said, asking the director of this hospital to withdraw its decision.

Since his entry into government in January 2019, Manaouda Malachie has set himself the goal of humanising the hospital in an effort to improve the quality of care and services offered. The aim is to improve the image of the hospital, which is perceived by many as a place of commercialism, and where conflicts between carers and patients are legion. It is to ensure the implementation of this policy that the member of the government is multiplying unannounced visits to health facilities. His department has also set up a toll-free number (1506) to report abuses in hospitals.