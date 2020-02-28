Cameroon: Gov’t hits out at Human Rights Watch over Ngarbuh killings

The government of Cameroon has hit out at a recent report published by Human Rights Watch which accuses the Cameroon army of the Ngarbuh killings last February 14.

Human Rights Watch in the report published earlier this week accused the Cameroon army of killing at least 21 persons including one woman and 13 children as well as torching houses in Ngarbuh on Valentine’s Day.

However, reacting to the report during a press briefing on Thursday in Yaounde, Communication Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi described the report as overtly biased and rejectted all accusations.

He stressed that the Head of State has ordered for a commission of inquiry which will publish its findings soon and there was no need for organisations to go ahead and publish what he described as false information on the incident without having gone to the scene to carry out investigations.

He said Human Rights Watch has no material evidence to support their assertion and denounced their approach which to him is an attempt to undermine the image of Cameroon and the stability of the institution.