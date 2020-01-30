Cameroon: Gov’t installs surveillance measures against Coronavirus

The government of Cameroon has taken measures to avert any cases of the Coronavirus in Cameroon.

Since January 22, the Ministry of Public Health has put in place a plan to control a possible outbreak of the epidemic.

The Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie held a meeting on January 24with actors and specialists in the fight against epidemics. At the end of the meeting, several measures were taken, notably ; surveillance, coordination, communication and treatment in the event of any case recorded.

The stakeholders assured Cameroon has put the necessary plan in place against the virus as well as an emergency plan at the Douala International Airport and a sanitary response plan at the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport .

A surveillance plan has been put in place at the airports with surveillance tools ready to be used. The Minister of Public Health said the Centre Pasteur has the ,capacities to diagnose the Coronavirus in patients.

He has however called on the public to keep calm and stressed no restriction on traffic or international trade has been put in place.

« (The Minister of Public Health) has given instructions to strengthen epidemiological surveillance at air and maritime ports of entry, to inform on the risk and to strengthen the national mechanism to deal with a possible flu pandemic due to this new type of Coronavirus, » the Secretary General at the Ministry of Public Health said in statement.

The Ministry of Public Health has given practical hygienic modalities notably, washing hands regularly with clean water and soap or using a hydro alcoholic solution. Covering the nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing and avoiding close contact with anyone with flu-like symptoms or with wild and farm animals. Properly cooking beef and eggs before consuming is equally a practical hygiene measure to avoid the epidemic.