Cameroon: Gov’t issues ultimatum to busineses to align with prices of basic commodities

The Minister of Trade Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana has issued a five-day ultimatum to businesses dealing in basic commodities to stop the increase in prices or face severe sanctions.

After chairing a meeting on March 20 with importers of basic commodities and Consumer Rights Association to end the current increase of the price of fish and rice in the market, the Minister says businesses are not repecting the new price grill.

On the field on Tuesday to ensure the homologated prices are respected, the Minister and his team proceeded to seal shops that were not respected the homologated prices in some markets in Yaounde.

This came after the Congelcam Cold Store at the Mfoundi market was sealed on March 23 for not respecting the new grill.

The Minister has thus given all other shops five days to comply else a team will be descending in the markets to seal recalcitrant businesses.

During the last meeting chaired by the Minister on March 20, it was agreed that a kilogram of rice will be sold at 330F to 425 while a kilogram of fish between 1000F-1200F, all these prices applicable to Douala and Yaounde.