Cameroon: Gov’t lauds Huawei’s commitment in fight against COVID-19

The Government of Cameroon has congratulated Huawei Cameroon for its outstanding contributions to the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic and the continuity in the training of youths in ICT in the country.

Cameroon like many other nations in the world has and continue to feel the effects of the presence of the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic on its soil though it has greatly reduced.

Before getting to this point, the country toiled with the aid of national and international organisations, partner countries and companies, including HUAWEI CAMEROUN.

The manufacturer of information and Communication Technology infrastructures and smart devices has been contributing immensely in the eradication of the pandemic in Cameroon.

After presenting a report on its activities in the country to the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, a letter of congratulations and encouragement was addressed to the Director General of HUAWEI CAMEROUN on September 11 by the Chief of Cabinet of the Prime Minister on instructions of the latter.

In the letter, the Government appreciates the commitment of the Chinese company in the fight against the pandemic in Cameroon.

“This new pandemic has totally changed the way things are done in the world and all countries have been obliged to take strict health measures. This has directly or indirectly led to a global economic slowdown…”

“As a telecommunications company, HUAWEI put to the lime light its citizenship and social responsibilities during this difficult period. It successively donated to government authorities and institutions involved in the fight, including the NSIF hospital, the Yaounde General and Jamot hospitals protective masks, COVID-19 rapid test equipment, video conferencing and artificial intelligence equipment, so that the government and the medical personnel concerned could carry out actions to fight the pandemic, either on the spot or by means of remote video connection, guaranteeing their own health and safety…” The congratulations letter partly reads.

The Government equally notes with satisfaction and gratitude that during this crippling COVID-19 period, HUAWEI did not send a single staff on technical leave as has been the case with many companies in a bid to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

“Similarly, during this period, HUAWEI did not pass on the company’s COVID-19 pressure to its employees. Not only do these employees receive monthly and regular salaries paid by the company and on time, but they can also work from home, which is a great guarantee of health and safety for all the staff, and it is absolutely humane…”

Apart from the assistance in the fight against Coronavirus, the Government of Cameroon expressed its gratitude with the commitment taken by HUAWEI to train youths in ICT during the pandemic.

In effect, during the confinement period imposed by the novel Coronavirus, HUAWEI set up a platform of online training named LEARN-ON to permit lecturers from the HUAWEI ICT ACADEMY in Cameroon to continue with their lessons from home.

The lessons were given to students of the National Advanced School of Posts and Telecommunications, Information and Communication Technologies, SUP’PTIC, the National Advanced School of Engineering and the University Institute of the Coast, IUC.

This comes at a time when distant learning becomes more and more indispensable especially with the COVID-19 pandemic and its social distancing barrier measure recommended to avoid it from spreading.