Cameroon: Gov’t launches 16-day activism against gender-based violence

A 16-day global campaign instituted by the United Nations to speak out on any form of violence against women and the girl child is underway in Cameroon.

The campaign was launched Wednesday November 25 by the Minister of Women’s Empowerment and the Family, Marie Therese Abena Ondoua in Yaounde under the theme “Orange the world, mobilize the necessary factors to fight against the socio-economic consequences of COVID-19 on women and girls.

The campaign that will run for 16 days beginning from yesterday aims at contributing to the reduction of violence on women and girls in the country through a greater involvement of men as partners in relationships based on mutual respect, confidence and commitment.

It equally aims to address some of the consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic on women and girls one of which is a reported increase in violence due to confinement.

In Cameroon, the crisis in the North West and South West regions as well as the Boko Haram insurgency in the Far North have constituted great grounds where in women are being victims of all sort of violence.

In her address, Minister Marie Therese Abena Ondoua urged the men and women present among whom victims and gender-based activists to speak out and denounce every form of violence perpetrated against women in the society.

The 16 Days of activism against gender-based violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on November 25, observed as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until December 10, observed as Human Rights Day.