Cameroon : Gov’t Launches Its Training School In Aeronautical Authority

Through this institution which was created in 2016, the government intends to make this school a reference in Africa.

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute presided this Wednesday, May 10, on behalf of the Head of State, Paul Biya, at the inauguration of the Aeronautical Authority Training School.

Created in 2016 and situated next to the Yaounde-Nsimalen airport, this school built on an area of 1630 m2, aims to develop the skills of civil aircraft personnel, civil aviation operators and anyone wishing to acquire skills in aviation.The school’s mission is to strengthen the skills of Cameroon’s Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) stadd, civil aviation operators and anyone wishing to acquire skills in aviation.

For the Cameroonian government, the ambition is to make the school a reference at the national and even international level. It also has as objective of strengthening its technological and scientific potential. Accredited by various civil aviation organizations internationally, this school offers a variety of training. The school is accredited by various international civil aviation organisations and offers a variety of training courses, mainly in civil aviation security, civil aviation safety, development of training centre staff skills, and aircraft maintenance and recycling.