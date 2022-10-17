Cameroon : Govt Launches New Procedure for Teacher’s Induction

The Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reform Joseph Le , launched the operationalization phase of the new procedure for the integration of laureates from the Ecole Normale Supérieure (ENS) and the Ecole Normale de l’Enseignement Technique (Enset).

The integration files of teachers will go directly to Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reform , via the regional delegations of this ministerial department. This should reduce processing times, resulting in the allocation of matricules and the completion of integrations in a relatively short time, according to the above mentioned ministry.

The procedure will take a maximum of 90 days (or 3 months), except in the case of incomplete files, said the member of the government. In the past, this process took at least 30 months. The Govt body took the opportunity to review the files being processed. Joseph Le said that out of 6,024 acts received from the Enset of Kumba (South-West) and the ENS of Maroua (Far North), “the majority” has been scanned and transmitted to the Directorate of Careers. The authentication of diplomas, which was one of the greatest difficulties, will now be carried out during training to reduce delays.

This new procedure is the result of directives from the Head of State, who has asked that the recruitment process for teachers in the civil service be simplified and digitised. This was in response to the demands of some education sector corporations. The slowness in processing integration files and the financial responsibility of the various career acts are the trigger for the strike observed by the teachers