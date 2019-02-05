Cameroon: Gov’t launches offensive against kidnappings in Adamawa

The government of Cameroon has tasked various stakeholders in the Adamawa region to unite forces and fight the phenomenon of hostage taking so as to restore order in the region.

This was the challenge that was thrown to the administrative officials by the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji as he embarks on a four-day working visit i the region.

During a meeting with the Governors of the Adamawa region Kildadi Taguiékè Boukar and that of the Far North Midjiyawa Bakari, the five Senior Divisional Officers of the region, traditional authorities, and security forces, Paul Atanga Nji tasked extended the Head of State’s firm instructions for security to be beefed up in the region.

Continuing his tour on Tuesday, the Minister of Territorial Administration was in the Vina Division where he met with traditional rulers and elites of the Division.

Accompanied by the Governor of the Adamawa region, the Minister visited Belel sub division which has been hardly hit by the kidnappings given the fact that it shares boarders with Chad and the Central African Republic.

Here, the villages are empty, school closed, agriculture and livestock hardly hit and several persons displaced as a result of frequent kidnappings.

Paul Atanga Nji who brought humanitarian support, tasked all forces in the subdivision to work in collabration so help bring life back to normal and promised the Head of State’s total support to see peace reign in the region.

The Minister’s visit in the Adamawa region follows up with the Head of State’s decision to order the deployment of 130 gendarmes in the region to fight against the recent kidnappings and restore order in the region.