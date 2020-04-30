Cameroon/Coronavirus: Gov’t lifts 6pm curfew on businesses

Bars, restaurants and leisure facilities have been authorized to henceforth open after 6pm with the obligation for customers and users to respect barrier measures.

This is part of some nineteen new measures taken by the Head of State and announced by the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute this Thursday April 30.

According to the Head of Government, the aim is to limit the impact of the health crisis on the national economy and as well relieve some of the sectors hard-hit by the pandemic.

As such, bars and restaurant owners can now extend their closing time after 6pm but must ensure customers respect barrier measures, including social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

On the other hand, transporters have been given the go ahead to function as before but with the obligation to avoid overloading and ensure passengers put on face masks.