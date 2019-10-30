Cameroon: Gov’t Ministers visit landslide hit Bafoussam

At least three ministers arrived Bafoussam on Tuesday following the landslide that occured late on Monday night which has claimed several lives.

After the Minister of Decentralisation Georges Elanga Obam who was was at the scene on Tuesday afternoon to get stock of the damage, the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji and the Minister of Housing and Urban Development Celestine Ketcha Courtes arrived the West Regional capital on Tuesday evening.

The pair proceeded on Tuesday evening to hold an evaluation meeting with local administrative authorities of the region bfore it was concluded that 42 persons had so far died from the landslide.

Of the registered deaths were 6 men,10 women, 11 boys and 15 girls between the ages of 6 and 15 years. Eight survivors who have been brought to the hospital will be treated free of charged, the Ministers said.

Another inter-ministerial delegation is expected to visit the site before drawing up a report that will by forwarded to the Prime Minister, Head of Government Chif Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.