Cameroon: Gov’t offers relief to IDPS in Bamenda

Over 250 internally displaced persons in the North West region have received humanitarian relief from the government of the Republic of Cameroon.

The relief was distributed to them on Friday September 6 by the Governor of the North West region Adolphe Lele LAfrique who reassured them of government’s effort to ensure peace returns so that they can safely go back to their homes.

Mattresses, bags of rice, soap, fish and other basic commodities were distributed to the internally displaced persons who had braved the lockdown to move up to the governor’s office to receive the assistance.

The beneficiaries also received didactic materials to help send their children to school as they were urged to shun ghost towns and lockdowns and go about their activities while upholding peace.