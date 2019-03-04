Cameroon: Gov’t official kidnappeed in NW region

The North West Regional Delegate for Enironment and Nature Protection was kidnapped on Sunday March 3 by unidentified gunmen, sources have confirmed.

Sources say Mr. Awah Henry was abducted from his neighbourhood alongside his wife and taken to an unknown location by the armed men.

No group has claimed responsibility nor demanded ransom for his kidnap as authorities say operations have been launched to rescue him.

This is the latest administrative official kidnapped in the rstive Anglophone regions since the conflict escalated two years ago.