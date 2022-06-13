Cameroon Gov’t Orders Administrators To Stop Sale of CDC, PAMOL Lands

Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji instructed civil admistrators in Fako division in particular and the South West region as a whole to end Incessant land sales. This was during a security meeting on the sidelines of the coronationof John Manga Williams as Paramount Chief of Limbe.

During the ceremony, the MINAT Boss seized the opportunity to warn indigenes as he addressed his instructions to Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai. ”The CDC is the second biggest employer after after the state. I don’t see how despite the huge development projects that they have, we can be talking of selling CDC lands”

He goes futher saying if thee is any transaction which has to do with CDC or PAMOL land, it should be cancelled with immediate effect.Paul Atanga Nji instructs his collaborators who have repeatedly been accused og grabbing and selling land belongings to these corporations.

His intentions for holding the security meeting was for them to have a proper evaluation of the security situation in the region so as to update the Head of States,commander in chief of the armed forces for proper action to take on the ground. states the Minister.

