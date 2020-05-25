› Politics

Cameroon: Gov’t orders disbursement of FCFA 4 billion to purchase vehicles for MPs

Published on 25.05.2020

The government of Cameroon has ordered the disbursement of FCFA 4 billion for the purchase of vehicles and other accessories for Members of Parliament.

According to a release signed by the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze, the money will be put at the disposal of Yolande A. Mendouga, accountant of the National Assembly.

The newly elected MPs are expected to sign out the money for their allowances immediately they are made available.

Members of paliament are expected to converge  at the Ngoa Ekelle Glass House in a about two weeks for the second parliamentary session of the year.

