Cameroon : Gov’t Orders Yango to Regularise Situation in Two Months

Published on 20.09.2022 at 10h00 by Nana Kamsu Kom

yango
Yango Cameroon

To comply with the law, the Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe on September 2nd 2022, asked Yango to set up a head office, a branch, an office, a representation or a joint venture in Cameroon.

Yango is asked to limit access to its digital platform to vehicles and drivers in good standing, to contribute to the promotion of road safety and to have all transport documents giving access to its digital platform authenticated beforehand.

The company is required to register with the tax authorities, in the trade and real estate credit register; to make a prior declaration against a receipt to the administration in charge of web communications; to open an account in a credit institution or in a postal cheque office; to indicate the price, taxes and other charges constituting the structure of the price of the service rendered to customers; to periodically publish the general conditions of service to customers, etc.

This statement by the Minister of Transport comes in a context where transport unions in Cameroon threatened to go on strike on 19 September 19th to protest against Yango’s activity. In a leaflet shared with taxi drivers, the trade unionists call for an operation “dead engine“. This is to demand, among other things: an immediate and unconditional halt to the promotion and practice of “clandestine” transport by Yango; the support of the government in the effective fight against clandestine transport and the reorganisation of the profession.

Since November 2021, Cameroon has become the third country in Africa to have the Yango service. This company has the particularity of not having its own cars or drivers, but it allows local transport providers to use its services to transport users.

