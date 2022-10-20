Business › Agribusiness

Happening now

Cameroon Govt Organize Regional Forum on Agricultural Finance

Published on 20.10.2022 at 09h06 by Nana Kamsu Kom

Agriculture

A brainstorming forum in will take palce in Yaounde, aiming at mobilizing more financial resources for the rural world.

The government of Cameroon and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) are organising this week in Yaoundé the first Regional Forum on Agricultural and Rural Finance.

Africa, and especially sub-Saharan Africa, is in need of agricultural financing. And despite all its potential, it does not attract much funding because of perceived risks that are real or not,” said Emime Ndihokubwayo, the director of the IFAD sub-regional office.

Speaking of these risks, Emime Ndihokubwayo mainly mentions the lack of investment in infrastructure. In Cameroon, several production basins are still landlocked. And in general, it is difficult to transport food products from the hinterland to urban markets. In addition, in the six-country zone of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC), there is a lack of road connections, as Emime Ndihokubwayo points out.

In order to change this situation and allow more funding to reach rural producers, IFAD is proposing improved agricultural financing policies.

