Cameroon :Gov’t plans to build ultra modern structures at fire-ravaged Congo market

The government of Cameroon will build permanent ultra modern structures at the Congo Market in Douala in a bid to curb the regular fire that has ravaged shops in recent weeks, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute has said.

The Prime Minister waas in Douala on Sunday where he visited the Congo Market to see the remains of shops consumed by fire on Friday night.

Joseph Dion Ngute told reporters on the site that government had already made plans to build an ultra modern market on the site that will be more secured and limit the risks of fire as is the case with makeshift stalls at the market.

Joseph Dion Ngute said the project to contruct the market is a Public Private Partnership, PPP, and is expected to kick off in the weeks ahead.

Market fires have been frequent in the past weeks with at least six markets consumd by fire in just under three in Yaounde and Douala.