Cameroon: Gov’t plans to set up digital news agency in 2021

The creation of a digital news agency capable of providing information to the national and international public during the year 2021 is one of the top priorities of the Ministry of Communication.

The information was disclosed Wednesday December 2 by Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi as he defended the draft budget of the Ministry of Communication for the year 2021 which stands at FCFA 4.6 billion at the National Assembly.

According to Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi, a national news agency will help the Ministry of Communication to play its role efficiently, that is monitor the news in the country and in turn inform at the national and international level.

“We will take a decisive action to launch the country’s digital news agency that will help the Ministry to adequately play its role…” Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi told the people’s representatives.

Besides this ambition, the Ministry intends to use part of the budget to fund the coverage of the African Nations Championship slated to hold in Cameroon from January 16, 2020.

The Minister equally mentioned the amelioration of working conditions of collaborators and for construction, repairs and acquisitions in the central, devolved and external services of the Ministry.