Cameroon: Gov’t pleads with academics to end strike

The Minister of Higher Education Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo has promised to channel the worries of striking academics to the Head of State for possible solutions.

The Minister was speaking to the striking Ph.D holders on Tuesday, December 24 during a meeting to convince them put an end to their sit down strike which started since December 15.

Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo took time to explain the various stages of the exercises and how it has been diligently conducted.

“The Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Chancellor of the Academic Orders met this Tuesday December 24, 2019, the holders of the Doctorate and of the PhD who have been observing a hunger strike for a few days to contest the recent recruitment of teachers in state universities. Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo has made a commitment to bring their grievances to the attention of the Head of State, ” the Communication Department of the Ministry of Higher Education said in a statement released at the end of the meeting.

Some of the striking Ph.D holders said they were not satisfied with the outcome of the meeting because they were not give enough time to present their grievances. They say they want their names added to the first list of the recruitment exercise published on December 13.

The Minister urged them to compile their documents and apply given that another selection exercise will take place in January 2020 and in 2021.